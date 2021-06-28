BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights music series returns to Belfast Waterfront Thursday, July 1! Our first show features homegrown alt-country, alt-rock original music from Muskeg as well as the musical traditions of New England, Quebec and Scandinavia from local songsters and tunesmiths Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler.



5:30-7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial Street. Bring a blanket or a chair, a picnic and meet a friend. Concerts are free, donations in the hat gratefully accepted. We follow CDC guidelines. Complete schedule, weather updates and more information on Facebook or call Ando 207-322-7123.