A Waterboro home was rendered uninhabitable after a car crashed into it early Friday afternoon.

Parker Janelle, 28, of Saco was driving near the intersection of Main Street and Jellerson Road about 1:44 p.m. when he left the road and crashed into a home, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Janelle allegedly fled from the scene, and he was found about a mile and a half away. He was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Sanford, and later charged with operating without a license, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.





The impact of the crash was hard to compromise the home’s foundation, and it was declared unsafe and uninhabitable, King said Saturday morning.

The homeowner, whom the sheriff didn’t identify, wasn’t there at the time of the crash, and has moved in with family.