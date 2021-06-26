CAMDEN –The Shotwell Drive-In will feature two new releases — Morgan Neville’s “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” on Thursday, July 1, and “Summer of Soul,” directed by Questlove (Ahmir-Khalib Thompson) on Saturday, July 3, co-presented by Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School. Both screenings will start at 8:30pm.

Focus Feature’s Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is a documentary about Anthony Bourdain and his career as a chef, writer, and host, revered and renowned for his authentic approach to food, culture and travel. Directed by Morgan Neville (who helmed the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet From Stardom” and CIFF-fans might remember from opening night 2018), Roadrunner is a captivating portrait of Bourdain as a restless spirit and live wire: a man whose romantic ideas of relationships and fatherhood clashed with his impulse toward extremes. The movie charts his rise from struggling restauranteur to New York Times bestselling author to renegade star of CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” which used global cuisines as a window into other cultures.

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. Searchlight Picture’s SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle and only available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Please arrive by 8:15. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for all showings. Concessions –including Cold Toes Tacos and Maine Kebab — and restrooms are available on site.