Four young adults who allegedly entered a camel pen without permission at an amusement park in York are facing trespassing charges, police said.

A park employee who lives near the camel pen called the police after seeing the young adults in the premises, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

The group included a 19-year-old from Rollinsford, New Hampshire, a 19-year-old from North Grafton, Massachusetts, a 21-year-old from Boston and a 22-year-old from York Beach. Each adult was summonsed Thursday night for criminal trespassing.





Although alcohol was involved, police did not charge the minors with possession since they hadn’t been drinking for several hours and were with adults, Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan said.

“The officer determined that the 19-year-olds were not intoxicated at that time, and [he] used his discretion to charge for the criminal trespass for all involved,” Cryan said.