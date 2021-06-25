A Penobscot County man was cited by police for allegedly sending threatening messages to the owner of a Skowhegan vintage boutique and a reporter.

A cease-harassment notice was issued to Robert Gray, 62, of Garland on Thursday. On Wednesday morning, he allegedly sent a threatening voicemail to Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collective, whose Pride flag had been vandalized earlier in the week, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Gray also sent several derogatory emails to a reporter who had covered the vandalization, one which suggested that minority groups and their allies “should all be shot.”

Stetson and the reporter filed separate complaints to Skowhegan police Wednesday, leading to Gray’s citation, the Morning Sentinel reported.

After the voicemail Wednesday, Stetson temporarily closed the shop out of fear for her family’s safety. She reopened Friday.