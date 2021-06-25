Camping has been banned on Tumbledown Mountain because overnight visitors have left behind human poop and damaged plant life.

That comes as state officials have seen more campers damaging public lands and leaving litter behind at numerous sites across the state.

On Tumbledown, overnight visitors have left behind equipment, caused fire damage, cut down live trees for fuel, trampled vegetation and left behind human and dog poop, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.





As a result, camping will no longer be allowed on Tumbledown lands, the department said Friday in announcing the ban.

Park rangers and forest rangers will patrol the area to enforce the ban.

“While the recent increase in outdoor recreation is good for everyone, ongoing disregard for Tumbledown Mountain’s rules is damaging fragile habitat and creating an unwelcoming environment for visitors,” said Bill Patterson, the deputy director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. “Our role is to care for Maine’s treasured outdoor spaces so that the thousands of hikers who love and respect the mountain will find a more enjoyable environment today and for generations to come.”

Visitors to Tumbledown can still find camping opportunities at nearby Mount Blue State Park and Rangeley Lakes State Park.

The 3,068-foot-tall Tumbledown Mountain is west of Farmington.