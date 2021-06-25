Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and mostly cloudy skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 12 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, the lowest single-day increase since September, and no new deaths were reported, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That leaves the statewide death toll at 856. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in unvaccinated people, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.
Affidavit reveals disturbing details of 3-year-old Maine child’s death
An autopsy showed he had suffered a fractured spine, bruises on his arms, legs, belly and head, bleeding in his brain, a ruptured bowel and other injuries, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
ALSO: Stockton Springs residents on Thursday were coming to grips with the second killing of a child since 2018 in the Waldo County community of about 2,000 residents, again allegedly at the hands of the child’s caregiver.
Maine will bring in national group to investigate recent deaths of 4 children
Parents are charged in three of those children’s killings. In the fourth, the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Grand jury indicts former Dover-Foxcroft police chief for allegedly trying to strangle woman
Ryan Reardon is accused of trying to strangle a woman he was having an affair with during an argument on Aug. 23, 2020.
You can stay in a $1,000 per night ‘glampsite’ at this new resort in Surry
Each “glampsite” includes a king bed with top-quality linens, USB charging packs and a wood burning stove, and includes daily housekeeping, running hot water and flushing toilets.
Janet Mills and Jared Golden’s safe-storage push shows middle ground approach on guns
The idea would be to provide grants to organizations who would distribute kits with firearm-locking mechanisms and educational material around gun and prescription drug safety.
Look into Portland’s beloved restaurant scene before it was a foodie destination
Before it became a world-class foodie destination and engine of the city’s economic fortunes, Portland’s restaurant scene looked like a lot of fun.
Legislators hope to make northern Maine a hub of renewable power exports
Most of northern Maine, including parts of Aroostook and Washington counties, is an energy island that is dislocated from the rest of the northeastern power grid.
This Bangor man took up hunting after his divorce, and discovered a new passion
“When I got divorced, I was trying to find ways to occupy myself. Being out in nature, you have a lot of time to think, to figure your life out.”
In other Maine news…
