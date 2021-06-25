Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and mostly cloudy skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 12 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, the lowest single-day increase since September, and no new deaths were reported, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That leaves the statewide death toll at 856. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in unvaccinated people, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day — now down to under 300 — could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.





Maddox Williams died Sunday from multiple blunt force trauma that was inflicted non-accidentally, officials said. Credit: Courtesy of Becky Stephens via CBS 13

An autopsy showed he had suffered a fractured spine, bruises on his arms, legs, belly and head, bleeding in his brain, a ruptured bowel and other injuries, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.

ALSO: Stockton Springs residents on Thursday were coming to grips with the second killing of a child since 2018 in the Waldo County community of about 2,000 residents, again allegedly at the hands of the child’s caregiver.

Multiple pairs of children’s shoes sit on a family’s kitchen floor. Maine DHHS said it will bring in a national group to help it investigate the deaths of four children under four in the past month.

Parents are charged in three of those children’s killings. In the fourth, the child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ryan Reardon Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

Ryan Reardon is accused of trying to strangle a woman he was having an affair with during an argument on Aug. 23, 2020.

A view from inside one of the “glampsites” at Under Canvas, a new glamping resort in Surry.

Each “glampsite” includes a king bed with top-quality linens, USB charging packs and a wood burning stove, and includes daily housekeeping, running hot water and flushing toilets.

Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden.

The idea would be to provide grants to organizations who would distribute kits with firearm-locking mechanisms and educational material around gun and prescription drug safety.

Menus from the Village Cafe, Hu Shang, Carburs, DiMillos and Horsefeathers give a glimpse into Portland’s bygone food scene.

Before it became a world-class foodie destination and engine of the city’s economic fortunes, Portland’s restaurant scene looked like a lot of fun.

This view is looking south from the north end of Bigrock Mountain in Mars Hill around noon on Dec. 31, 2018.

Most of northern Maine, including parts of Aroostook and Washington counties, is an energy island that is dislocated from the rest of the northeastern power grid.

Santiago Rave of Bangor surveys the scene from his ground blind, explaining how he bagged his first tom turkey at the same location several days earlier.

“When I got divorced, I was trying to find ways to occupy myself. Being out in nature, you have a lot of time to think, to figure your life out.”

In other Maine news…

German fighter jets shook Bangor residents on Thursday as they took off from BIA

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found

Janet Mills vetoes proposal to close Maine’s only youth prison

Ex-stockbroker admits he stole $2.7M and spent it on a luxury cruise, BMW, designer clothes and handbags

NH man admits to putting razors in pizza dough at Saco supermarket

Man drove more than 100 mph because passenger ‘had to use the bathroom’

Swimmers could soon cool off in Lake Auburn for the 1st time in a century

Don McLean’s daughter says she endured ‘psychological warfare’ in his Camden home