Event is part of the Maine’s Mid-Century Moment Series and highlights how Mount Vernon in the Belgrade Lakes region became the mid-century destination for socialites and movie stars

The University of Maine at Augusta will hold a virtual event, hosted by the Belgrade Historical Society, on Elizabeth Arden’s Maine Chance Spa on June 30 at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required.

Lisa Walker, associate professor of English at the University of Southern Maine, who has conducted extensive research on Arden’s spa, will lead the discussion about its place in Maine’s mid-century history. Walker will also share slides of the spa and some of its clients as part of her presentation.

This event is part of UMA’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment (https://www.uma.edu/midcentury/) events exploring some of the artists, writers, and innovators who shaped and chronicled Maine’s mid-century cultural evolution. Maine’s Mid-Century Moment has been made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.