BANGOR — The Maine National Guard’s 195th Army Band will conduct a series of concerts across Maine from June 30 to July 12.

“We in the Maine National Guard are proud to have been involved in the COVID-19 response in a number of ways – it’s what we do, supporting our nation, state, and communities when they call,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “But we’re especially glad to be returning to this type of community support as well, providing an opportunity for family and friends to come out and enjoy some music with their neighbors. The 195th has been practicing hard, and we’d love to see you out at a concert near you.”

The 195th is comprised of approximately 40 musicians from across Maine. The unit performs in a variety of forms, to include marching and concert bands, and smaller pop/jazz ensembles. The unit is assigned to the 120th Regional Support Group in Bangor and has been in service since April of 1926. The 195th is led by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brady Harris and 1st Sgt. Victoria Cox.