Flexible format opens event to participants across Maine

PORTLAND — LifeFlight of Maine is excited to announce that registration is underway for the 2021 Cross for LifeFlight, taking place Aug. 1-31. The Cross for LifeFlight event aims to raise $450,000 to expand and sustain LifeFlight, Maine’s only emergency medical helicopter service.

The people of Maine rely on LifeFlight to quickly cross vast expanses of water and land to deliver ICU-level care to every corner of the state. Each year, LifeFlight of Maine transports thousands of patients across Maine and provides critical care for those in need. As a nonprofit, Lifeflight depends on support from individuals, businesses, foundations, and municipalities to operate and grow this essential lifesaving service in Maine.





Traditionally held as an in-person swim event known as the “Islesboro Crossing,” the 2021 Cross for LifeFlight has been expanded and reimagined as a statewide, self-led outdoor adventure challenge. Over the past four years, the Cross for LifeFlight has raised over $2 million to upgrade and standardize LifeFlight’s fleet of helicopters, purchase the specialized equipment needed on board, and to fund important clinical education and training programs across the state.

Cross for LifeFlight participants have the flexibility to create their own challenge, from simple distance walked to peaks climbed. Participants can “cross” whenever, wherever, and however they choose during the month of August. There is no distance requirement and participants are encouraged to form teams to spark friendly competition and camaraderie. Last year’s event saw more than 200 Mainers cross more than 1,500 miles and raise $245,000 to support LifeFlight.

“The Cross for LifeFlight has been deliberately designed as a flexible, self-led, inclusive challenge event to attract people from across the state of all ages and abilities,” said Kate O’Halloran, executive director of the LifeFlight Foundation. “That goal is directly aligned with the mission of LifeFlight – making access to critical care possible for every person in Maine, regardless of who and where they are.”

“Our aircraft are deployed on a mission, on average, every four hours – they get a LOT of use,” said O’Halloran. “In the last year, we welcomed two new helicopters to our fleet to better serve the people of Maine. That was only possible due to funds raised through the Cross For LifeFlight in previous years. Now we are asking for more people to get involved to help us complete the fleet and bring the third and final aircraft of this fleet upgrade to Maine in 2022. That’s a $6.5 million challenge.”

To learn more about Cross for LifeFlight, please visit https://lifeflight.donordrive.com/.

The 2021 Cross for LifeFlight would not be possible without the generosity and support of the following sponsors:



Beacon Sponsors

Viking Lumber

Camden National Bank

Sea Dog Brewing Company

Hope Sponsors

Maine Magazine

Broadreach Public Relations

Maine Health

Inspire Sponsors

Eaton Peabody

Kittery Trading Post

Fisher Plow

Journey’s End Marina

J. Edward Knight

LandVest

L.L. Bean

Support Sponsors

Horch Roofing

Gorham Savings Bank

About the LifeFlight Foundation

The LifeFlight Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that provides fundraising and public relations support to LifeFlight of Maine. The LifeFlight Foundation is governed by an elected Board of Trustees whose members include medical, business, legal and education professionals from across the state. Supported by the generosity of the many friends of LifeFlight, the Foundation raises funds for aircraft, hospital helipads, statewide aviation improvements and the many training outreach programs offered by LifeFlight staff, including trauma and critical care, brain injury, ground safety, cardiac care and injury prevention programs at elementary schools.

About LifeFlight of Maine

The LifeFlight Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in Maine has access to emergency medical care when they need it most. The LifeFlight Foundation supports LifeFlight of Maine, the state’s only air medical and critical care transport organization which brings high-level care and advanced equipment directly to the patient. LifeFlight cared for more than 2,200 patients last year and has transported more than 30,000 patients since it was launched in 1998. By raising philanthropic dollars and community awareness, the LifeFlight Foundation helps ensure that Maine’s most vulnerable patients receive the highest quality care when every minute counts. The Foundation raises funds for aircraft, medical equipment, statewide aviation improvements, and educational outreach programs offered by the LifeFlight of Maine crew. The LifeFlight Foundation and LifeFlight of Maine operate as separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.