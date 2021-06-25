BANGOR — Bangor Christian Schools announces the Class of 2021 Valedictorian. Heather Boyle is the daughter of Chris and Stacy Boyle of Bangor.

She has attended Bangor Christian Schools since elementary school. She has achieved high honors all four years of high school, and has received the Penobscot Valley Scholar Athlete Award freshman and junior year and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence senior year. Throughout high school she has been involved in band, chorus, worship team, drama, swim team and track and field, and has attended the District V Honors Music Festival for three consecutive years.

Boyle plans to attend Cedarville University in Ohio, where she will study forensic science and psychology.





Neil St. John, son of Jeffrey and Jennifer St. John of Bangor, is the Salutatorian. St. John has been involved in track and field and drama in high school, as well as serving on the student council in his senior year. He has also attended the National Spelling Bee twice in Washington D.C in middle school.

After graduation, St. John plans to participate in a mission trip over the summer, then work for a year and attend the University of Maine the following fall.