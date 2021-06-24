Several packages of ground beef were recalled from a Lincoln supermarket because they may contain metal flakes.

The Hannaford Supermarket was the sole location of the grocery store chain to issue the recall, which was caused by a damaged meat grinder, the company said.

The six affected packages of beef were sold from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. Customers were urged to not consume the meat and return it to the store for a full refund.

The packages include:

— Ground beef small, 85 percent lean: UPC 22312600000

— Ground beef family pack, 85 percent lean: UPC 22312700000

— Ground beef, 81 percent lean: UPC 21204300000

— Ground beef, 81 percent lean: UPC 21204100000

— Ground beef, 73 percent lean: UPC 22181700000

— Ground beef, 73 percent lean: UPC 22181800000