Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 13 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 856. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 226,067 Mainers have entered the “Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” to take home the $885,386 — and growing — jackpot.





The Maine CDC briefings that kept Mainers informed on the deadly coronavirus pandemic for 15 months are coming to an end.

In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Central Maine Medical Center Director of the Pharmacy Bruce Campbell places newly arrived COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer in St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s ultra cold freezer in Lewiston. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Seven hospitals spread across Oxford, Somerset, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Franklin and Piscataquis counties saw less than 65 percent of employees fully vaccinated as of the end of May. At the time, just more than 65 percent of Maine adults were fully vaccinated.

ALSO: Maine has virtually stopped ordering new coronavirus vaccine doses with nearly 200,000 in circulation as the number of people seeking first shots has slowed to a crawl.

In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland.

That is raising concerns that the more contagious strain of the virus could spread here among unvaccinated people.

Jessica Williams Credit: Courtesy of Waldo County Jail

Jessica Williams, 35, is charged in the death of her son, Maddox Williams, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.

In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Leah Hill, a behavioral health fellow with the Baltimore City Health Department, displays a sample of Narcan nasal spray in Baltimore. The overdose-reversal drug is a critical tool to easing America’s coast-to-coast opioid epidemic.

That average puts 2021 on track to be more deadly than 2020, which was the deadliest year to date of the opioid epidemic.

The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor is pictured Jan. 12. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road has served exclusively as a homeless shelter since September 2020, when Penobscot Community Health Care began running it as an extension of its Hope House shelter under a contract with the Maine State Housing Authority.

Hermon Volunteer Rescue & First Aid Squad INC. on Billings Road. For the third year in a row, the town allocated $200,000 to the nonprofit rescue services. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The growing community west of Bangor has included $210,000 in its annual budget each year without much discussion or controversy following a contentious public confrontation in 2019.

Starting July 1, stores, restaurants and other establishments in Maine will no longer provide single-use plastic bags for customers, save for a few exceptions.

The world of reusable bags is surprisingly vast, with many different styles to choose from that all require different care.

In other Maine news…

Limington man accused of killing mother and her boyfriend allegedly told police he ‘snapped’

Maine Bicentennial Commission wants your time capsule submissions

Portland’s beloved Candelabra Tree is being attacked by browntail moths

Bath Iron Works union official dies from COVID-19 complications

Conservation groups say Kennebec River dam owner harmed endangered Atlantic salmon

Microburst with 100 mph winds caused destruction in Limestone, meteorologists say

Maine’s economic recovery has slowed after picking up speed in earlier this year