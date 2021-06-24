Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 13 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 856. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 226,067 Mainers have entered the “Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” to take home the $885,386 — and growing — jackpot.
The Maine CDC briefings that kept Mainers informed on the deadly coronavirus pandemic for 15 months are coming to an end.
Staff at some hospitals are getting vaccinated at lower rates than the rest of Mainers
Seven hospitals spread across Oxford, Somerset, Kennebec, Androscoggin, Franklin and Piscataquis counties saw less than 65 percent of employees fully vaccinated as of the end of May. At the time, just more than 65 percent of Maine adults were fully vaccinated.
ALSO: Maine has virtually stopped ordering new coronavirus vaccine doses with nearly 200,000 in circulation as the number of people seeking first shots has slowed to a crawl.
Maine detects 4 cases of ‘concerning’ delta COVID-19 variant
That is raising concerns that the more contagious strain of the virus could spread here among unvaccinated people.
Stockton Springs woman arrested in death of 3-year-old son
Jessica Williams, 35, is charged in the death of her son, Maddox Williams, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Wednesday.
Maine is averaging nearly 50 overdose deaths a month in 2021
That average puts 2021 on track to be more deadly than 2020, which was the deadliest year to date of the opioid epidemic.
Using Ramada Inn as a shelter offers Bangor a model for fighting homelessness, director says
The Ramada Inn on Odlin Road has served exclusively as a homeless shelter since September 2020, when Penobscot Community Health Care began running it as an extension of its Hope House shelter under a contract with the Maine State Housing Authority.
Funding for Hermon ambulance service was once controversial. Now, it’s become commonplace.
The growing community west of Bangor has included $210,000 in its annual budget each year without much discussion or controversy following a contentious public confrontation in 2019.
How to choose, clean and remember your reusable shopping bags
The world of reusable bags is surprisingly vast, with many different styles to choose from that all require different care.
In other Maine news…
Limington man accused of killing mother and her boyfriend allegedly told police he ‘snapped’
Maine Bicentennial Commission wants your time capsule submissions
Portland’s beloved Candelabra Tree is being attacked by browntail moths
Bath Iron Works union official dies from COVID-19 complications
Conservation groups say Kennebec River dam owner harmed endangered Atlantic salmon
Microburst with 100 mph winds caused destruction in Limestone, meteorologists say
Maine’s economic recovery has slowed after picking up speed in earlier this year