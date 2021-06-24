PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The York County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $71,154 in grants to 13 nonprofit organizations or communities.

Grant recipients include:

The York County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Applications go through MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org and below.

The York County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Gloria Aponte C., MaineCF senior program officer, at (207) 412-0847or by email at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the York County Committee:

Age Friendly Saco, to provide resources to develop a tri-community (Biddeford/Saco/Old Orchard Beach) “last mile” ride share program for older residents: $3,500

Apex Youth Connection, Biddeford, to connect, support, and stabilize youth through consistent adult and peer mentorship so they are happier, healthier, and better able to engage in their lives: $4,000

Biddeford Community Gardens, to create a 130-by-40-foot in-ground garden and a 90-by-26-foot raised-bed garden at Rotary Park: $5,000

Caring Unlimited, Sanford, to update and expand its mobile advocacy, increasing the availability and accessibility of critical domestic violence support services throughout York County: $3,998

Carlisle Charitable Foundation, Kennebunk, to provide equine-based retreat for frontline healthcare workers to alleviate pandemic trauma for those most exposed and at risk for COVID-19: $5,000

Fair Tide, Inc., Kittery, to expand a pilot program aimed at securing permanent, affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness: $10,000

Heart of Biddeford, to bring advanced training related to diversity, equity, and inclusion to Heart of Biddeford’s board, staff, and working partners: $5,000

Kids Free To Grow, Kennebunk, to provide a research-based, sexuality education and child abuse prevention curriculum to students, staff and parents for grades K-8: $5,000

Pinetree Institute, Eliot, to support the Greater Kennebunk Coordinated Response to SUD engaging over 25 community organizations in addressing needs related to SUD, particularly those impacted by COVID-19: $5,000

Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, Biddeford, to hire a grants/development staff person on a one-year contract to increase the grants/funding portfolio in order to supplement fundraising deficits from the pandemic: $8,000

Table of Plenty, Berwick, to continue serving the 37% increase in guests at two locations with takeout meals versus sit-down meals due to the pandemic: $9,666

White Pine Programs, York, to support nature experiences in partnership with community organizations supporting families of first responders, essential workers, and those affected by the global pandemic: $3,990

Youth Full Maine, Biddeford, to continue weekly curbside food distributions in several York County towns during the pandemic: $3,000.