ORONO — Walgreens and the University of Maine have signed a workforce development agreement as part of the Corporate Connections Program of the Maine Business School and its Graduate School of Business. As the program’s first Corporate Colleague, the second largest pharmaceutical retailer in the nation with more than 400,000 associates will have access to in-state tuition rates, fast-track admissions and professional development opportunities from UMaine.

“We are excited to expand our skills in providing executive webinars to Walgreens and to welcome their associates into our online BSBA and MBA programs,” says Faye Gilbert, executive dean of the Maine Business School.

In addition to the undergraduate and MBA admissions opportunities, Walgreens associates may be connected with UMaine business faculty to provide consultation on workforce development needs. Maine Business School and Graduate School of Business webinars will focus on current business topics relevant to Walgreens’ store managers and associates.

UMaine also offers a Workforce Partners Program through the Graduate School of Business that provides 12 percent tuition discounts toward the MaineMBA. The Workforce Partners Program, launched in January 2020, is available to active members of any Maine chamber of commerce, improving access and affordability toward completion of the MaineMBA. More information is online.