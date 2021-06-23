After a year of Zoom concerts and virtual learning, the School of Music at the University of Southern Maine in Portland is setting a bold new path.

On Tuesday, the school announced plans for a future center for the arts, made possible by a $5 million gift from the Crewe Foundation.

Bob Crewe was a prolific songwriter and music producer, creating chart topping hits from 1957 to 2001, mostly with The Four Seasons. He died in 2014 in Scarborough, but his family said this gift will help artists at the university for generations.





“It’s going to make a major difference for the college of music and it’s going to allow us to grow the school of music because we can’t grow any more with the facilities we have,” his brother Dan Crewe said. “This is going to make the difference.”

Students performed some of Crewe’s greatest hits at Tuesday’s announcement.

The future center for the arts will features a state-of-the-art teaching, learning and performance space.

It will be on Bedford Street.