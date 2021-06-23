BUCKSPORT — The Roland Grindle Agency in Bucksport, a division of Brown, Holmes & Milliken, is pleased to announce that Autumn Harvey recently joined them as a commercial lines insurance specialist.

Harvey attended both the University of South Carolina in Beaufort, and Cambria Rowe Business College in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She has worked locally in the insurance industry for the past 12 years, since settling in Maine to be close to family. Along with commercial lines, she will also handle all lines of property and casualty insurance.

Harvey lives in Winterport with her husband and his two children and their two dogs. In her new position, she is excited to have access to a large variety of insurance carriers – both commercial and personal. She looks forward to building long-term relationships with her customers by offering proper protection and great service, ensuring their peace of mind. She can be reached at 207-469-3623 or autumnh@bhm-ins.com.





Serving the greater Bucksport community for more than 80 years, the Roland Grindle Agency was purchased by Brown, Holmes & Milliken in December 2019. They are a full-service independent insurance agency, owned by Paul Tracy and Patrick Maguire, offering personal, business, life and health insurance. Customers may be served from the Brown, Holmes & Milliken offices in Ellsworth and Machias, along with the Roland Grindle Agency at 159 U.S. Route One in Bucksport.



All offices are part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine. More information is available at www.bhm-ins.com or by calling 207-667-2516.