FRIENDSHIP — Salt Pond Studio, presents CIRCLE of FRIENDS 2 , a group exhibition of fine Midcoast artists and artisans Friday, June 25 through Sunday, July 11. The public is invited to join the artists Saturday, June 26 from 4–8 p.m. at the outdoor opening event.

Salt Pond Studio is a charming gallery space housed in a renovated one room school house sitting near the corner of Route 97 and Salt Pond Road.

Exhibiting artists include sculptors Stephen Hensel and Joel “Wolfie” Wessel, photographer Linda Mahoney, jewelry designer Edie Armstrong, painters Phoebe Bly, Laura Waller, Katharine Cartwright, Brian Woods, Jean Kigel, Chris Augusta and Dick Koubek.

Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday 12–5 p.m. Contact owner Pam Cabanas at 207-691-5787 for more information or go to www.saltpondstudio.com.