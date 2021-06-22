University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new hands-on summer learning series focused on Maine agriculture for ages 12–18.

Participants in the four-session “4-H Fridays on the Farm” program will take a tour of each participating farm’s operations, gain hands-on experience and learn what different farms across the state contribute to the Maine food system. This is the first in a planned series of educational programs from the Maine 4-H Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program.

The first session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 at Mulberry Farms, 96 North Raymond Road, Raymond. MOFGA-certified Mulberry Farms specializes in organic fruits and vegetables. All sessions are scheduled 9 a.m. to noon.





Others visits include:

Sustainable vegetable grower Rustic Roots Farm,120 Vipah Lane, Farmington on July 23.

Seed potato developer Seed Pro Inc., 21 ME-159, Crystal on July 30.

Tenth-generation dairy farm Brigeen Farms, 278 Upper Street, Turner on Aug. 6.

The series is free and includes materials; current 4-H enrollment is not required. Register for individual sessions on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara Conant at 207-781-6099 or sara.conant@maine.edu.