SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings secured a $50,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Jobs for New England Recovery Grant to surprise 10 local businesses and organizations with $5,000 grants each. Created by the FHLBank of Boston, the program allows member financial institutions to apply for the grants and disperse to small businesses and nonprofits who have experienced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the recipients is Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, who have been serving the greater Somerset County since 1989.

“With the assistance of this grant, we are able to continue to do the great work needed in Somerset and our service area,” said Jason Gagne, executive director of Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County. “We thank Skowhegan Savings Bank for thinking of us at a time of need. We had not been able to hold any of our few fundraisers in the past year and this will help us in moving the organization forward.”





The following businesses and organizations also qualified to receive one of these grants: Alice’s Restaurant in Skowhegan, Country Mutt pet grooming in Kingfield, Classic Provisions in Rangeley, Heritage House Restaurant in Skowhegan, Moodytown Gardens in Palmyra, Somerset Humane Society, Stage Presence for Dancers in Winslow and Brick House Kitchen in Skowhegan.

Brick House Kitchen purchased the former Kel-Mat Cafe only eight months prior to the COVID pandemic and soon faced numerous challenges that many experienced in the food service industry.

“Since the pandemic we have seen many of our patrons and community members scared and frustrated trying to figure out a new normal,” said Beth Terstegen, owner of Brick House Kitchen. “We’ve seen price increases in produce, products and had staffing difficulties because of childcare issues. The decrease in sales was difficult to overcome. Our returning customers often thank us for remaining open and giving them a safe place to order food. We definitely could not have remained open without the help of Skowhegan Savings Bank. They have helped so many small businesses in our community struggling to get by. They have proven time and again we can always count on them for all our banking needs.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Skowhegan Savings team has been looking for opportunities and programs to support local businesses.

﻿﻿“Whether it was guiding businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program or financially supporting various local economic grant recovery programs, the FHLBank of Boston’s Jobs for New England Grant program gave us another avenue to do so and we are proud that we were able to take advantage of it on their behalf.” said Steve Thomas, SVP senior commercial lender.