Healthy Living for ME has opened the response period for its 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment and is encouraging Mainers to participate. The survey results will allow HL4ME, Maine’s Community Integrated Health Network, to obtain the information needed to best serve and support all adult Mainers. The survey is being conducted in collaboration with the University of New England’s Master of Public Health Program and partners on the Community Health Needs Assessment.

To fill out the survey, Mainers can click this link to go directly to the survey at https://forms.office.com/r/RgLWj5nThn. A link to the survey can also be found on Healthy Living for Maine’s Facebook page, facebook.com/HLforME, or on Spectrum Generations’ website at www.spectrumgenerations.org.

If someone would like to respond to the survey, but would prefer to do it by phone, they can call HL4ME at 1-800-620-6036.





The survey generally takes under 10 minutes to complete. It will be available online through July 14.

“As Healthy Living for Maine expands programming and services, it is important that we have input from Mainers about where they see a need in the community. We’re asking for your input so we can most effectively plan and implement our programming to fill those health and wellness needs across the state. After you fill out the survey, please share the link with family and friends. Together, we can create a healthier Maine.” said Maija Dyke, contract and business manager of Healthy Living for ME.

Data collected through the Community Health Needs Assessment will provide HL4ME with valuable insight on the type of support adults in Maine need, the preferences they have related to that support, as well as their access to that support. In order to compile inclusive, complete data it is important that responses are gathered from across the state. All adult Mainers are welcome to answer the survey.

Healthy Living for ME is the Community Integrated Health Network supporting all five of Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging and other Community Providers for the delivery of an array of programs.