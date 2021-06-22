Organizations to work together to help promote awareness of speakers professional networking and mentoring opportunities

BANGOR – Husson University announced that it is partnering with the Financial Planning Association of Northern New England to help support students pursing their Certified Financial Planner designation by elevating awareness of speakers, professional networking and mentoring opportunities. These opportunities to enhance professional knowledge will prove beneficial to students interested in launching successful careers as financial planners and advisors.

“This new partnership expands access to professional educational opportunities for graduates of Husson University’s bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in financial planning program,” said Jia Liu, PhD, an assistant professor of finance in Husson’s College of Business. “After completing this program, students will be about to sit for the CFP certification examination. Earning this credential makes students more marketable since the CFP credential is recognized internationally as the “gold standard” among financial planning professionals.”





J. Douglas Wellington, Esq., JD, LLM, an associate professor in Husson University’s School of Business and Management agrees. “Husson University has the only CFP certified program in Northern New England. It’s one of the reasons why a business education from Husson stands apart from programs at other colleges and universities in our region.”

“Our partnership with the FPA of Northern New England enhances our financial planning program by providing students with the additional educational and networking opportunities they need to get a jump start in the industry,” continued Wellington. “It’s all part of Husson’s commitment to hands-on experiential learning for current students. In addition, these opportunities help set the stage of professional lifelong learning – the kind of learning required of all financial planning professionals to maintain their certifications.”

P. Benjamin Flood, CFP, a member of the board of directors and the Maine director of the Financial Planning Association of Northern New England feels that this agreement benefits the FPA as well.

“The financial planning community in New England wants to ensure that the next generation of financial planners is well positioned to start their careers with the tools that they need to succeed,” said Flood. “Our vision in creating this partnership is to help provide a bridge between the students’ academic work and the local financial planning industry. Our membership base will have an opportunity to learn from these students as well. They will bring a fresh perspective and energy to our group that we think is very valuable. Their ideas will shape the future of our profession, and we hope that there is a high level of engagement between our existing members and our new members from Husson University.”

“While this agreement benefits students in the short term, there are also long-term benefits for the public,” said Marie Hansen, dean of Husson University’s College of Business and the New England School of Communications. “Better educated financial professionals are more likely to help consumers reach their long-term goals. A good financial planner can help people save for a home, invest for retirement, pay for college and create budgets to manage their money. I’m confident that this partnership between the FPA of Northern New England and Husson University will result in better educated financial professionals who can make people’s lives more financially secure.”

The Financial Planning Association is the principal membership organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who are committed to elevating the profession that transforms lives through the power of financial planning. With a focus on the practice, business and profession of financial planning, FPA advances financial planning practitioners through every phase of their careers, from novice to master to leader of the profession. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.