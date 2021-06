CAMDEN — Pete Kilpatrick goes solo in the next SoundCheck series of one-set performances at the Camden Opera House. The 7:30 p.m. show Friday, June 25 is sold out in-person but thanks to the Community Arts Fund, fans of the Maine singer, songwriter and frontman can see the concert free on the opera house’s Facebook page.

A direct link will be available on www.camdenoperahouse.com, where tickets for upcoming Soundchecks; comedian Juston McKinney; and folk-rock great Tom Rush are on sale now.