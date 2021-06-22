SANFORD and SPRINGVALE – Three Rivers Land Trust and the Mousam Way Land Trust are joining forces to spotlight the Sanford Community Forest project, a 550-acre conservation project in western Sanford. Three Rivers has now raised over 90 percent of needed funds thanks to several recent grant awards. The two land trusts invite neighbors, members, and the interested public for a trail walk, refreshments, and a brief presentation about the Sanford Community Forest project, to be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. The event will start from the Community Garden on Blanchard Road, part of the McKeon Environmental Reserve owned by Mousam Way Land Trust.

The Sanford Community Forest is an ambitious land protection effort led by the Three Rivers Land Trust with help from Mousam Way Land Trust and other local organizations. Three Rivers was recently the recipient of two private foundation grants toward the $780,000 fundraising goal. Narrowing down the amount needed to complete the project, the land trust received a total of $32,500 in grants from the Davis Conservation Foundation and the John Sage Foundation. Public fundraising has also raised over $15,000 this year from local residents and businesses.

The Davis Conservation Foundation is a public charitable foundation established in 1989 to support protection of the environment and conservation of natural resources. Its stated goal is “to make grants where they will do the most good and where our gifts make a real difference.” The foundation’s spring round of grants included $25,000 toward the Sanford Community Forest.





The John Sage Foundation began donating to Maine environmental efforts in 1992, focusing on land conservation, water quality, and environmental education, among other projects. It recently donated $7,500 to the acquisition effort.

Three Rivers Land Trust thanks these foundations for their recent grants, which have moved the fundraising effort forward significantly. With these gains, Three Rivers has now raised over 90% of the total project budget. However, due to the large scope of the acquisition, which will provide permanent recreation, water quality, and climate benefits to the Sanford region, they still need to raise about $76,500 more by this December. Three Rivers and their partnering organizations encourage members of the public to consider donating to secure the future of this property. Those interested in learning more and meeting land trust board and staff members are invited to attend the upcoming joint event on July 11. For more information about the project or the event, visit www.3rlt.org, or contact Executive Director Cheri Brunault at 207-358-9695 or cheri@3rlt.org. RSVPs are recommended.

Three Rivers Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to building stronger, healthier communities through the protection of wild and working landscapes in Acton, Alfred, Lebanon, Shapleigh and Sanford/Springvale. They have protected over 3,200 acres since 2000.

The Sanford Springvale Mousam Way Land Trust is a nonprofit, community-oriented organization dedicated to the permanent protection of local land for the benefit of the public and future generations as well as providing livable habitat for present and future generations of humans, plant and animal life in the Sanford, Maine area.

For more go to https://www.3rlt.org/sanford-community-forest/.