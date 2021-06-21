A 23-year-old man was hit with a pistol, assaulted and robbed by three men in Portland Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area of 93 Gilman St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who said three men had approached him and asked to use his phone. The man refused and fled toward Saint John Street.

The three suspects caught up and began assaulting the man, with one suspect hitting him with a pistol. The suspects stole his belongings, including an undisclosed amount of money, according to the victim.

The victim was brought to Maine Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark pants, and at least one suspect was wearing a red shirt.

Portland police are investigating the armed robbery. Those who may have witnessed the event or have information are asked to call 207-874-8575.