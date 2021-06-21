RANDOLPH, N.H. — Two years after seven motorcyclists died in a collision with a pickup truck, a granite monument honors their memory in New Hampshire.

The Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their spouses, unveiled the memorial near the crash site on Route 2 in Randolph on Saturday. The victims of the June 21, 2019, crash were members of the club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct in the crash. He’s been in jail since then and has pleaded not guilty. He faces trial later this year.





In addition to their names and reference to the group as “The Fallen Seven,” the monument has the U.S. Marine Corps and Jarheads logos, along with “Never Forget.”

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted Monday, “we pause today to pay our respects to those lost too soon, their families, the survivors, and to the first responders. We will never forget.”

The seven victims were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire.