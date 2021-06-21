Join us for a live virtual talk June 24 at 7 p.m.

Monson Arts is pleased to present this virtual program in conjunction with the exhibition Always Home: Traditional Wabanaki Arts, featuring the work of 17 artists from the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy and Micmac Nations, currently showing at the Monson Arts Gallery.

Barry Dana is a teacher, artist, and former Chief of the Penobsot Nation where he was raised learning traditional skills and values from tribal elders. He creates his birchbark baskets with animal, floral, and traditional designs etched onto the surface of the bark, then decorated with porcupine quills woven on the cover and stitched together with spruce roots.





Barry’s daughter, Maulian Dana holds the position of Penobscot Nation ambassador, working to protect the Nation’s sovereignty, culture, natural resources and the general welfare of the Penobscot people. Prior to serving as ambassador, she served as an elected member of the Penobscot Nation Tribal Council and has been an outspoken advocate on the issue of derogatory mascots and imagery.

Maulian will be joining her father for this virtual discussion of his work as well as the customs and traditions of the Penobscot people. We hope that you can join us!

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oVLWCsJITK-_YILCUqJ1Nw.

Attendees are asked to join the conference by Zoom and listen to audio using your computer only. Please do not dial in while also connected via your computer. The dial-in number is for those not joining by computer. This will help accommodate a larger number of participants.



Always Home: Traditional Wabanaki Arts is on view through Oct. 31 at the Monson Arts Gallery located at 8 Greenville Road in Monson. Always Home was curated by Kathleen Mundell (Cultural Resources, Inc.) with curatorial guidance from Jennifer Neptune (Penobscot Nation Museum). Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment. Funding for the exhibition was provided in part by a grant from the Maine Bicentennial Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.