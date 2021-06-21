In September Aging Well in Waldo County will be launching an all-volunteer transportation program – called Gift of a Lift or GOAL for short. This worthwhile project seeks to allow people as they age to be able to enjoy meaningful lives while living in their homes. The service is free transportation for errands, socializing, classes, exercises, volunteering, shopping or activities. If you want to be a driver, a volunteer serving on the committee or need a ride – call 207-218-0207 option 3 or email goal.awwc@gmail.com.

This program is for adults 50 years or older who live in Waldo County and their caregivers. The drivers will take riders across the county for activities that are not already being provided by other organizations. GOAL also intends to operate beyond business hours for reasons other than medical appointments when drivers are available.

To do this we need volunteer drivers from different regions of Waldo County. To be a driver, one must fill out a form, be background checked and present a vaccination passport, driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Our COVID guidelines continue to be updated. An orientation session will help drivers to understand the program as well as its limitations.





Riders must pre-register by calling the number above or emailing the address above. GOAL will need riders’ addresses, whether they will need assistance getting to the car and riders’ vaccinations passports.

Volunteers are also needed to serve on the GOAL Committee. These volunteers may schedule riders and drivers, promote GOAL to maximize services offered, communicate with the volunteers involved in this program, train drivers or perhaps drive when a driver is unable to take their shift.

Please become involved in this worthwhile program.