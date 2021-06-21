NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire — Flatbread Pizza Company North Conway will be hosting a dine-to-donate fundraiser in support of Arts Jubilee’s 2021 Summer Concert Series on Monday, June 28. Flatbread will donate a percentage of every pizza sold between 3-9 p.m., including takeout orders.

Celebrating their 38th year of presenting live concerts in the Mt. Washington Valley, Arts Jubilee is pleased to announce that their 5-week concert series is returning to Cranmore Mountain Resort this summer! The outdoor concerts will run weekly on Thursday nights from July 15 through Aug. 12 at the North Slope Base of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.

The 2021 season will featurethe Classic Rock Orchestra, performing the greatest rock anthems of the 70s & 80s on July 15, Celtic pop-rock band Ceili Rain on July 22, the annual pops concert and fireworks show performed by the New Legacy Swing Band on July 29, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Aug. 5 and Motown-Memphis soul band Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations on Aug. 12. All concerts start at 7 p.m. and feature a local opening act at 6 p.m. This year’s opening acts include Mike & Becca of Rek-lis (July 15), Dennis & Davey (July 22), John Davidson (July 29), Jeremy Holden (Aug. 5), and the Riley Parkhurst Duo (Aug. 12).





Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. You can pre-order tickets online at www.artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit). There’s plenty of free parking, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert. Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine. At this time, facemasks are only required in indoor spaces (e.g. restrooms) and when ordering food on the Zip’s Pub deck. Please refer to our website and social media for any updates.

As a non-profit organization, Arts Jubilee counts on the generosity of the greater Mt. Washington Valley community in order to present their outdoor Summer Concert Series every year. Fundraisers such as the one coming up on June 28 is just one way to support our mission. For more information please visit www.artsjubilee.org.