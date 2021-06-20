Roundtable will discuss timely topics pertaining to National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27

COLUMBIA FALLS — Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the second in its series of four roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m., and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

The discussion will focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (note, June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day) and will look to recognize the scope of this trauma and how to turn it into purpose.

Moderators include:

Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director

and Joe Reagan, WAA Director of Military & Veteran Outreach/United States Army Capt. (ret).

Guest panelists Include:

Amy Looney serves as Vice President of Travis Manion Foundation, and leads a national movement focused on empowering veterans and families of the fallen to foster the next generation of leaders in the mission to unite communities to strengthen America’s national character. As a Gold Star Wife – her late husband, LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney was killed in Afghanistan on September 21, 2010, and awarded the Bronze Star with Valor – Amy has served as an inspirational champion for families of fallen service members, military families, veterans, and American troops.

Also joining the discussion from the Travis Manion Foundation is:

Josh Jabin, who serves as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading staff and developing strategy. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and served twelve years’ active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001 to 2013 and eight years in the Marine Corps Reserves.

Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Polizzi is a licensed clinical psychologist and the Acting Psychological Health Promotion Branch Chief and Government Action Officer for the inTransition program and the Real Warriors Campaign at the Defense Health Agency’s Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE).

“A veteran myself, I know that there is healing in hearing stories from other veterans and learning different approaches to care,” said Joe Reagan, Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Wreaths Across America. “Our hope is that this discussion will help break down some of the stigma surrounding PTSD and provide an opportunity to share stories of resiliency and purpose.”

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable series on Veteran Healing is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 stream anywhere at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, and via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google.

This is the second broadcast in this series, with subsequent broadcasts on Thursdays, Sept. 23 and Dec. 23. All panel discussions will be held LIVE, exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.