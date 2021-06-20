Understanding Fisheries Conflict and Coexistence with Offshore Wind Energy

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Offshore wind energy is rapidly becoming a near-term climate solution throughout the northeast. However, this has generated significant concerns about how wind energy will affect current and future use of ocean space, including for fishing. Join Dr. Alison Bates, assistant professor of environmental studies at Colby College, to learn about how scientists and policymakers are addressing conflict among fishing and offshore wind, and discuss the challenges, and opportunities, that lay ahead.

When: Friday, June 25, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.