This story will be updated.

STANDISH, Maine — It’s not always how many hits a team gets, rather when they get them that matters most.

Hall-Dale High School of Farmingdale came up with a handful of timely hits on Saturday, scoring three first-inning runs en route to a 5-0 victory over Dexter in the Class C softball state championship game at Bailey Field on the campus of Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

Coach Steve Aceto’s Bulldogs capped a perfect season at 17-0, claiming the first softball title in program history.





The North champion Dexter Tigers, coached by Jason Hardy, had their 14-game winning streak halted and finished at 15-3.

A youthful Hall-Dale ballclub, which featured four underclassmen in its starting lineup, took some of the big-game pressure off with their early offensive exploits.

Ashley Herrick of Dexter delivers a pitch during Saturday’s Class C softball state championship game against Hall-Dale of Farmingdale at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. Hall-Dale won 5-0. Credit: Pete Warner| BDN

The Bulldogs were both opportunistic and clutch as Sarah Benner, the only senior starter, was hit by a pitch with one out by Dexter senior Avery Herrick. Rita Benoit then ripped a single inside the bag at third and Tanley Tibbetts reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases

Lily Platt plated the first run with a fielder’s choice grounder to third base, then Emma Soule stroked a sharp RBI single to center field. The third run scored on a wild pitch.

Hall-Dale scored two more runs in the third when Benoit reached on a fielding error and scored on Tibbetts’ triple over the left fielder’s head. One out later, Emma Soule laid down a squeeze-bunt single to make it 5-0.

Freshman Ashlynn Donahue earned the victory in the circle, teaming up with Benoit. Donahue spaced five singles with three strikeouts and a walk through five innings.

Benoit, a sophomore, closed out the win with four strikeouts and pitched around Liz Kinney’s two-out triple to center field.

Emma Soule singled twice among only four hits for the Bulldogs off Herrick. She fanned six,walked two and hit a batter while going the distance.

Kinney added two singles to go with her triple, while Herrick, Cheyenne Beem and Hannah Dean chipped in a single apiece.

The Tigers were not able to come up with hits to cash in on potential scoring chances. Dexter went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Dexter (15-2) vs. Hall-Dale (16-0)

#1-Hall-Dale 13, #8-Dirigo 1

1-Hall-Dale 12, #4-Maranacook 4

#1-Hall-Dale 3, #2-Madison 0