Nothing, not even a pregame thundershower, could halt the hit parade produced by the Cape Elizabeth softball team Saturday afternoon.

The undefeated Capers pounded out 19 hits and dominated from start to finish, racing past Winslow 19-4 in a convincing five-inning Class B state championship victory at Coffin Field in Brewer.

The game was halted after five innings due to the 12-run rule.





Cape Elizabeth polished off an unblemished 21-0 season while Winslow, which had upset four higher seeds to reach the state final, finished up 8-12.

The start of the game was delayed about 90 minutes after thunder and lightning rumbled through the area just as the teams were preparing for warmups.

Once the weather improved, the Capers wasted no time getting on the board, pushing across two runs on run-scoring singles from Julia Torre and Anna Cornell.

Winslow got one back in the bottom of the frame on Emma Michaud’s RBI double, but the Capers stretched things out with a four-run uprising in the second and a three-run burst in the third.

The 12-run rule was put into play after Cape scored 10 times on eight hits in the top of the fifth, sending 15 batters to the plate.

Every Cape starter scored at least one run, and starting pitcher Cornell scattered four runs on nine hits in a complete-game effort.

Leadoff hitter Dana Schwartz spearheaded the offense with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored. Cornell aided her cause with three singles and a run driven in.

“We work on hitting a lot in practice, we had the goal of coming out strong and making an impression that first inning,” Cornell said.

Cornell spotted her pitches consistently well, and Capers picked up the slack well behind her defensively as the Black Raiders were able to produce some solid at-bats.

“Winslow’s a great hitting team, too,” Cornell said.

“This is probably the best team that has hit off Anna,” Capers coach Kristen Duross said.

Cape’s lineup consistently put the pressure on Winslow by finding gaps and taking extra bases.

“We are not a home run team. We are a line-drive, small-ball team,” Duross said.

“We couldn’t find the right adjustments to get to where the ball was and they were just hitting around us,” Winslow coach Kasey Larsen said.

After the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornell couldn’t have asked for a better end to her high school career.

“Missing your junior season is tough,” she said, “but I couldn’t ask for a better team to do it with.”

Naveah Duplissea doubled in a run for the Black Raiders while Harley Pomerleau was 2-for-3 witn a run-scoring double.