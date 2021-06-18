A Hartford man has been found guilty for the murder of his girlfriend in 2018.

Rondon Athayde, 49, was convicted on Friday for the death of Ana Cordeiro, who was 41 when she was killed at their home on Dec. 13, 2018, according to the Maine State Police.

Athayde had beaten Cordeiro at least 43 times with a metal rod while the couple’s two young children were in the home, Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis testified during the trial.





The jury only took 25 minutes after a three-day trial to return the guilty verdict.

Athayde will be sentenced at the Oxford County Superior Court on Aug. 31.

The children, who were 3 and 4 years old at the time of the murder, now live with family.