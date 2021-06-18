The Geological Society of Maine annually organizes field trips over a summer weekend that are usually attended by 50 or more people. Locations have included Mt. Desert Island, the western mountains in Bethel, Aroostook County and southern coastal Maine. Due to COVID, a group field trip was not possible for this summer, so a new, unique approach has been developed that will allow GSM members and the general public to visit any of the selected 100 sites of geologic interest across the state. Depending on the site, you will see beautiful rock formations, unique landforms, or see how Mainers mined granite or gemstones across the state. Many of the sites are child-friendly and are likely located near your home.

Some of these sites are also potential “Geosites” for the aspiring Coastal Maine Geopark, a new community project for fostering awareness and place-based education about the geoheritage of coastal Maine. If you are interested in visiting these geologic sites of interest, go to the GSM website http://www.gsmmaine.org for more information and an interactive map that shows the sites and with a link to a description and photos.

The Geological Society of Maine was founded in 1974 and currently has over 200 members from Maine and elsewhere. GSM sponsors spring and fall meetings and a summer field trip weekend attended by professionals, students, academics and hobbyists. GSM also offers grants for advancing the practice of geology in Maine.