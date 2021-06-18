FORT KENT — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about water bath canning with homemade strawberry jam from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

“Water Bath Canning Basics–Making Strawberry Jam” will demonstrate how to turn fresh berries into jams and jellies, and then preserve them to enjoy all year by using a boiling water bath canner.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/water-bath-canning-basics-strawberry-jam/. For more information, or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Sharon Paradis at 207.834.3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension food preservation and nutrition workshops webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/.