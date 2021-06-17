University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola may have to build a new trophy case.

The junior right-hander received two more noteworthy honors this week. He was named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and received a Northeast All-Region first-team nod from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Sinacola this spring became the first pitcher to ever be named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper first-team All-American, and was the first Black Bear to be chosen the District I Player of the Year by the NCBWA.





The 6-foot-1 junior from North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was one of only two players from a New England school this season to be named to one of the NCBWA’s three All-America teams. He was joined by University of Connecticut outfielder Kyler Fedko.

As America East Pitcher of the Year and first-team all-conference selection, Sinacola went 9-3 this spring with a 2.04 earned run average and a school-record 139 strikeouts.

Sinacola, who features an outstanding slider to go with a fastball and split-fingered pitch, is second in the nation among 286 Division I schools in strikeouts per nine innings (15.77) and his 139 strikeouts rank fifth.

He is tied for seventh nationally with five complete games along with former UMaine teammate Trevor DeLaite of Bangor, who pitched for NCAA Tournament team Liberty University this season.

Sinacola’s ERA ranks 17th and ranks 34th with a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opponents hit just .208 off him.

He struck out at least 10 hitters in 11 of his 12 starts and he allowed two runs or less in 10 of them.

Sinacola is going to pitch this summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League for Harwich and is expected to be selected in the Major League draft which will be held on July 11-13 in Denver.