A Scarborough man crashed into a digital speed sign in Standish on Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Fortney, 22, was southbound on Route 35, when he struck the digital sign — which belonged to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office — near the junction of Route 35 and Middle Jam Road, officials said.

Fortney had been speeding when he went off the roadway and hit the trailer holding the sign, police said.

Fortney was not injured in the crash.