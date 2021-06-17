Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to mid-70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers in the north and sunshine in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and 51 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 853. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

There’s a big question hanging over this tourism season: will Maine have enough workers to serve up all the lobster rolls, craft beer and other attractions that normally draw so many visitors here?





In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Jennifer Conary looks away as she receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Auburn. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The program will award a jackpot that equals the number of Mainers who have received a vaccination, in an effort to get the state to 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated by July 4.

ALSO: As cases tumble and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other prizes failing to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated.

In this January 2020 file photo, Piscataquis County Commissioners Wayne Erkkinen, left, and Andrew Torbett, right, appear during a Piscataquis County Commissioners meeting. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

The resolution states that county commissioners will refuse to enforce or financially support any new gun laws that infringe on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution or Article I, Section 16 of the Maine Constitution, which states that the right to bear arms “shall never be questioned.”

In this Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, a Red Lobster restaurant is seen in North Miami, Florida. Credit: Wilfredo Lee / AP

The lawsuit accuses the restaurant chain of falsely claiming Maine lobster is a sustainable fishery that follows the highest standards.

In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the first pole of the New England Clean Energy Connect, which stands 100 feet, was put up near Moxie Pond in The Forks.

It appears the bill does not have the two-thirds support in both chambers to avoid a likely veto from Gov. Janet Mills.

A Utah man with a patented design for ice structures is suing a Boothbay plan who runs an ice palace that features food trucks for patent infringement. Lester Spear opened the ice palace for the first time in February 2021.

A Utah firm has sued a Boothbay businessman and two of his companies, alleging they illegally used the firm’s patented design to build an ice palace earlier this year as a tourist attraction on Route 27.

This October 2012 file photo, shows the Penobscot River with Winterport (left) and Orrington (right).

While nobody has said that the discharged wastewater has had a direct impact on the Penobscot River’s water quality, Winterport is upstream of an estuary, a natural habitat between river and maritime environments.

Caribou native and Husson grad Saundra Pelletier, seen here in her San Diego office, is CEO of pharmaceutical company Evofem Biosciences.

Phexxi, a contraceptive gel a woman uses up to one hour before having sex, offers an option that wasn’t previously available to women: a reliable form of birth control that does not involve hormones and puts the control in a woman’s hands.

The Presque Isle House hotel on Main Street as it appeared sometime in the 1920s. When this building was torn down in 1931, the Northeastland Hotel was built on the same site.

The nonprofit IgnitePI will operate the Northeastland hotel, add new dining options and open a community coworking space, along with other professional amenities, to create a business hub.

In other Maine news …

Man shot during Dover-Foxcroft robbery reportedly told police he was ‘in a bad way’

Death of man found in Owls Head wetlands in April ruled an accident

Man arrested for cutting 2 women in Portland

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Acadia to highlight planned park improvements

Facial recognition bill gets initial approval in Maine

Maine Medical Center receives $25 million gift from summer Boothbay residents

Susan Collins wants to ban ‘forever chemicals’ from cosmetics

Woman dies after her car struck a tree in Woodland

Whitefield farmer prepares for influx of customers after Gordon Ramsay show appearance