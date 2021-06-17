WISCASSET — A new feature for Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 is Picnics-To-Go, an easy, delicious and affordable way to stave off hunger while enjoying everything the evening’s event has to offer.

Village restaurants – Sarah’s Café, Treats, and Mammy’s Bakery – will each be offering a ‘picnic special’ just for the Wiscasset Art Walk. Visitors can visit each restaurant’s web site, make a selection from among the three, then order and pay online. On Art Walk evening, Thursday, June 24, drop into your restaurant of choice and grab your bagged meal. Seating on sidewalk benches and at a pop-up bistro will be available for eating.

Details are still being finalized but menu suggestions may include a slice of lobster pizza from Sarah’s Café, quiche or sandwich from Treats, and a vegetarian or meat version of an Italian specialty from Mammy’s Bakery. The price point is expected to be around $15. Ordering deadline is likely to be by noon on Wednesday, the day before the Wiscasset Art Walk. Please consult each restaurant’s website for final details and ordering information. Websites can be easily found by an online search using the restaurant’s name.





Visitors to Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 are reminded that any state mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries. So please bring a mask. Wiscasset Art Walk 2021 is made possible by Lead Sponsors Donna and Frank Barnako and First National Bank. Major Sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carriage House Gardens, Cod Cove Inn, Fogg Art Restoration, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Newcastle Realty, Peter H. Eaton Antiques, Red’s Eats, Rock Paper Scissors, Sarah’s Café and Tim Dunham Realty.

For more information about Wiscasset Art go www.wiscassetartwalk.org or send a message to wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.