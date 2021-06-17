MDI Racial Equity Working Group and Healthy Acadia are honored to host a Juneteenth Celebration Performance from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19,, available via live stream at https://www.healthyacadia.org/ce-juneteenth.

An array of Maine artists and speakers will be coming together to share their amazing music and voices, to celebrate the rich culture of African-Americans, to commemorate the ending of slavery, to honor the dedication and sacrifices of so many in the struggle for racial justice, and to raise awareness about Juneteenth and the critical ongoing work to tackle racism and advance racial equity.

Performers include the Portland-based Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, composed of refugee girls from all over the world who have made Maine their home; Rodney Mashia, who has been touching people’s hearts and making them smile for decades with his soulful music; Hawk Henries, a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, a people indigenous to what is now southern New England, who has been composing original flute music and making flutes using only hand tools and fire for over 25 years; members of the Mount Desert Island High School Chorus; and more.





June 19th, 1865, is the day that Union soldiers announced in Galveston, Texas, that enslaved people had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation over two years prior. The day immediately became a cause of great celebration in Texas and then spread to become the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of emancipation across the country. Juneteenth is now recognized, in some form, as a day of observance in every state except Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota, and there is a growing movement to declare June 19 a federal holiday to more formally commemorate the ending of slavery.

According to Juneteenth.com: “Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement, and for planning the future. Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities, and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today. Sensitized to the conditions and experiences of others, only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society.”

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.