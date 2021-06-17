The Belfast Garden Club kicks off their 2021 Open Garden Day season Friday, June 25 at the summer home of Martha and Sid Block of Northport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two separate side-by-side oceanfront cottages located at 14 and 16 Bay Street in the historic Bayside neighborhood offer sweeping views of the bay and the rocky shoreline. People are invited to come enjoy a moment by the sea, bring a bag lunch to eat on the back deck with iced tea and water provided.

Carpooling is suggested as parking is limited on Bay Street. Limited parking is available at nearby Ruggles Park by the public boat launch. A $5 donation is requested to help sustain club operations, with any additional support welcomed. For more go to belfastgardenclub.org.