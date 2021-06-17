BANGOR — Some Theatre Company is continuing the theatre season not with a bang, but with a Puff.



While many people are familiar with a certain boy wizard STC’s production of “Puffs” is a romp at a certain school of magic and magic that shows these shenanigans from a slightly different angle. Puffs follows a group of losers as navigate seven years of magicking school and try their best to come in first for once. Second would be fine. Well, third or nothing!

The ensemble cast of 11 people tackle multiple roles in this fast-paced romp, filled with danger, love, and awkwardness that only happens in magic school. The play compresses seven books’ worth of material and presents it in about 110-ish minutes filled with laughter and heart. Whether you are a long-time fan of certain schools of magic, or simply want to enjoy a show filled with laughs – Puffs is for you. Don’t miss your chance to get tickets as shows are sure to sell out fast.





Showtimes are July 8 through July 17 Thursdays through Sundays, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Evening shows open at 7 p.m., matinee shows at 2 p.m. Young wizards should only attend the matinee show! Evening shows contain strong language and mature themes. Hilarity happens in all shows.



Shows are in our Bangor Mall theatre.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.stcmaine.org.