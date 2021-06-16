Maine Medical Center has received its largest donation in the hospital’s history as part of a campaign to raise funds for the expansion of its facilities, workforce and innovation.

The $25 million donation, given by summer Boothbay residents John and Leslie Malone, will go toward the hospital’s campaign to modernize and construct buildings for patient and employee use, MaineHealth announced Tuesday.

Currently, the campaign has raised $135 million of its $150 million goal, the hospital said.





“[The Malone’s] remarkable generosity will help Maine Medical Center meet its goals for this campaign and achieve our vision for improving healthcare in the great state of Maine,” said Bill Burke, co-chair of the campaign and a MaineHealth trustee.

John Malone is the chair of Liberty Media and Liberty Global.

As a result of the donation, Maine Medical Center will name its newest building, which is being built on Congress Street, the Malone Tower Building. The 265,000-square-foot building, scheduled to be finished by 2023, will house 64 private patient rooms and 19 procedure rooms.

The campaign comes amid a massive expansion for the hospital in recent years. Since September 2016, Maine Medical Center has dedicated more than $500 million to new projects, including additional private patient rooms, a heliport, a parking garage for employees and a medical office on its Scarborough campus.