The death of a Standish woman is under investigation by the Maine State Police and local sheriff’s offices.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Amanda Brown, 29, when they responded to a home at 35 Dow Road as part of an assault investigation, police said.

Brown’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy while detectives continue to investigate the death.

Dow Road will be closed for the next couple of hours, however there is no danger to the public, police said.