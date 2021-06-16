The death of a Rockland man whose body was found in Owls Head earlier this spring has been ruled an accident.

Tyler Gricus, 33, was found in wetlands off Route 73 on April 29 after a multi-week search. On Wednesday a state medical examiner concluded that Gricus’ death was accidental and caused by “asphyxiation while acutely intoxicated,” according to Lindsey Chasteen, an administrator with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Gricus was under the influence of amphetamines and methamphetamines at the time of his death, Chasteen said in an email.

Police had been searching the area where the body was found since Gricus was reported missing by family members on April 12. Based on cellphone data, police believe he was in the Route 73 area, between Main Street in Rockland and Westbrook Street in South Thomaston, when he went missing.

He had been living on a boat in Rockland Harbor when he went missing. Members of the Maine State Police Dive Team searched the waters around Gricus’ boat last week. Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard also conducted on-water and aerial searches of Rockland Harbor, but did not find any trace of Gricus.

Gricus’ body was ultimately found in the wetland area by Rockland Police detectives and members of the Maine State Police.