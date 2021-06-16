A Glenburn man last seen on Wednesday morning has been reported missing by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Randall, 89, was last seen at 11 a.m. at 19 Pineview Ave. in Glenburn, police said. He is described as a white male, 5-feet-5-inches and 140 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and scruffy gray facial hair.
He was last seen wearing an army green jacket, a light green shirt with dark suspenders, blue jeans and a blue hat that says “VETERAN” on it, police said.
Randall suffers from dementia and police say he is not physically well. He does not drive or has a cellphone, but police say he may ask someone to bring him to Hollywood Slots.
Anyone who sees Randall or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.