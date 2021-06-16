A Glenburn man last seen on Wednesday morning has been reported missing by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Randall. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Robert Randall, 89, was last seen at 11 a.m. at 19 Pineview Ave. in Glenburn, police said. He is described as a white male, 5-feet-5-inches and 140 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and scruffy gray facial hair.

He was last seen wearing an army green jacket, a light green shirt with dark suspenders, blue jeans and a blue hat that says “VETERAN” on it, police said.





Randall suffers from dementia and police say he is not physically well. He does not drive or has a cellphone, but police say he may ask someone to bring him to Hollywood Slots.

Anyone who sees Randall or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.