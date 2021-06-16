BANGOR — The Downtown Bangor Partnership is pleased to announce a First Fridays series, beginning July 2, in downtown Bangor.

First Fridays events are held in many cities across the country and provide an opportunity for artists and arts organizations, businesses and individuals to gather and support their communities with a variety of programming designed to increase engagement.

Downtown Bangor’s first First Friday will feature a performance from Robinson Ballet, numerous art openings, artists talks, restaurant specials and kid friendly activities like a 5-foot tall Connect Four game.





Executive Director Betsy Lundy says, “Now that pandemic conditions have improved, many Downtown artists and business owners are excited to welcome people back to Downtown Bangor.”

Visit https://downtownbangor.com/first-fridays/ for a complete lineup of events. To add yourself to the festivities, visit https://forms.gle/RSPCtq3wN1yCAtCr5.