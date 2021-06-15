Rain in parts of Maine has forced the Maine Principals’ Association to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled baseball and softball regional championship games.

Those contests now will be played on Thursday at the same times and sites as previously announced. Wednesday’s scheduled games remain unchanged.

Thursday’s games involved North and South title games in Classes A and C at Bangor, Brewer, Augusta and Standish.





Here is the complete schedule of North region games for Wednesday and Thursday:

Wednesday, June 16

Baseball

Class B, at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor: No. 2 Ellsworth (13-5) vs. No. 1 Old Town (14-4), 6:30 p.m.

Class D at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor: No. 6 Machias (12-3) vs. No. 5 Southern Aroostook/Houlton 15 (15-2), 3 p.m.

Softball

Class B, at Coffin Field, Brewer: No. 3 Nokomis (14-5) vs. No. 8 Winslow (7-11), 3 p.m.

Class D, at Coffin Field, Brewer: Stearns-Woodland winner vs. No. 1 Ashland (16-0), 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Baseball

Class A, at Morton Field, Augusta: No. 5 Bangor (13-6) vs. No. 6 Skowhegan (14-5), 4:30 p.m.

Class C, at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor: No. 6 Washington Acad. (13-5) vs. No. 1 Orono (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Class A, at Cony High School, Augusta: No. 2 Skowhegan (17-1) vs. No. 8 Bangor (10-9), 7 p.m.

Class C, at Coffin Field, Brewer: No. 2 Central (14-3) vs. No. 1 Dexter (14-2), 6:30 p.m.