Two Westbrook police cruisers were damaged after a man drove a car into one of the parked cruisers Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m., a 44-year-old man driving a BMW struck a parked cruiser head-on while officers were inside the community policing office on Brown Street, Westbrook police said in a statement. The driver may have suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The first cruiser, which was significantly damaged, and the BMW were towed from the scene, police said. The impact of the crash pushed the first cruiser against another parked behind it, causing minor damage.

The crash was caught on video and posted to the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.